JFK Files - Revealing the Shadowy Past of Americans' Relatives

The national mystery that surrounds the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy is far from over, especially with the release of thousands of files by the National Archives as ordered by President Donald Trump.

Americans are discovering things about their relatives they never knew from the newly released files. The Washington Post reported that for some people, an entirely new window to their ancestry has opened up, including a part of their family history that until now was very well hidden.



Just one of many intriguing stories reported the Post, surrounds John Smith, who did not know his grandfather was involved in pursuing information from Russian operatives about Lee Harvey Oswald, Kennedy's accused assassin. Smith's grandfather was a Fulbright professor at Moscow State University in the 70s. He pursued the information during a return trip to Russia in the 90s. What little he did learn about Oswald's time spent in Russia he then offered to a U.S. intelligence officer which was documented, and among the files just released.

The Post reported a noteworthy piece of information that was relayed to the intelligence officer by Smith's grandfather, which was that “The file also reflected that Oswald was a poor shot when he tried target firing in the U.S.S.R.”

Not everyone agrees with the release of the government files. A grandson of JFK has protested the release. But Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., has lamented that the government continues to hold tight to more JFK related files.