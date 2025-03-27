WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jfk files | cia | lee harvey oswald | surveillance

JFK Files: CIA Surveilled Oswald Beginning in 1959

Thursday, 27 March 2025 12:42 PM EDT

The counterintelligence chief of the CIA had placed Lee Harvey Oswald under mail surveillance in 1959, four years before he killed President John F. Kennedy, indicating "negligence," or worse, "complicity," in JFK's assassination, according to a researcher.

Journalist and assassination researcher Jefferson Morley, citing documents recently declassified by President Donald Trump, said that James Jesus Angleton put Oswald under mail surveillance for "possible approach" by the CIA as a contact or source.

Morley wrote that the newly released docs "complicate the comforting narrative that the liberal president was killed by a 'lone nut' who murdered for reasons known only to himself."

Instead, the files "show that Lee Harvey Oswald, far from being an isolated sociopath, was a figure of abiding covert interest to one of the top men in the CIA for four years before Kennedy died in a hail of gunfire in Dallas."

In a separate post to X, Morley, who wrote a 2018 book about Angleton, said the docs "point to CIA negligence or complicity in JFK's assassination."

Further, the docs shows that Angleton concealed his knowledge of Oswald post-assassination from the rest of the CIA and two assassination investigations, Morley wrote.

"Angleton's actions over many years were deeply deceptive," professor Larry J. Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, told Morley. "It's clear he placed protecting the CIA over telling the truth about the CIA's actual knowledge of, or relationship with, Oswald."

