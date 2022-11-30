Jewish Professors Accuse College of Retaliation

Two Jewish professors at a Brooklyn college have accused the school of retaliating against them after they complained about antisemitism and opposed a professor who supported the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel.

Kingsborough Community College professors Jeffrey Lax and Michael Goldstein told The Washington Free Beacon that they learned last week that the school had hired a New York investigation firm and was "conducting an investigation based on the concerns" raised by professor Lili Shi.

The letter, which was sent by the college's parent organization the City University of New York, did not specify what the investigation concerns, but Lax and Goldstein claim that it is "blatantly retaliatory" after they opposed Shi's appointment to a hiring committee for a diversity office, saying she was anti-Israel after she signed a statement calling on CUNY to support the BDS movement.

Lax and Goldstein told the Free Beacon that the letter came soon after Lax filed his own complaint against Shi, and noted that other than Shi, they were the only professors to receive copies of the letter.

A spokesperson for the college told the Free Beacon in a statement that there is "zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind," at the school, "and allegations of this kind are taken very seriously."