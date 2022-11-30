×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jewish | professors | cuny | antisemitism | college

Jewish Professors Accuse College of Retaliation

israel flag
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 30 November 2022 12:04 PM EST

Two Jewish professors at a Brooklyn college have accused the school of retaliating against them after they complained about antisemitism and opposed a professor who supported the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel.

Kingsborough Community College professors Jeffrey Lax and Michael Goldstein told The Washington Free Beacon that they learned last week that the school had hired a New York investigation firm and was  "conducting an investigation based on the concerns" raised by professor Lili Shi. 

The letter, which was sent by the college's parent organization the City University of New York, did not specify what the investigation concerns, but Lax and Goldstein claim that it is "blatantly retaliatory" after they opposed Shi's appointment to a hiring committee for a diversity office, saying she was anti-Israel after she signed a statement calling on CUNY to support the BDS movement.

Lax and Goldstein told the Free Beacon that the letter came soon after Lax filed his own complaint against Shi, and noted that other than Shi, they were the only professors to receive copies of the letter.

A spokesperson for the college told the Free Beacon in a statement that there is "zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind," at the school, "and allegations of this kind are taken very seriously."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two Jewish professors at a Brooklyn college accused the school of retaliating against them after they complained about antisemitism and opposed a professor who supported the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel.
jewish, professors, cuny, antisemitism, college
212
2022-04-30
Wednesday, 30 November 2022 12:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved