Coalition for Jewish Values: Amnesty International Report Is 'Antisemitic'

The Coalition for Jewish Values condemned a newly released Amnesty International report on Tuesday, calling it ''antisemitic” and a ''litany of shameless lies.”

The report, ''Israel's Apartheid against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity,'' asserts that ''massive seizures of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer, drastic movement restrictions, and the denial of nationality and citizenship to Palestinians are all components of a system which amounts to apartheid under international law.''

''The Amnesty International report, which we have seen and examined, is openly antisemitic,'' Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the coalition's managing director, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. ''No one should pretend it is about a political dispute when it is rife with hatred against individual Jews.''

Menken had three specific criticisms of the Amnesty report, saying that it uses deceptive language and omits key historic events to demonize the Jewish state.

''The report begins with a reference to 'Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian residential neighborhood near the Old City,''' the rabbi said.

''Amnesty fails to note that the neighborhood's original name is Shimon HaTzaddik, that Jews built the homes there, that the legal, Jewish residents were ethnically cleansed out by the Jordanian Army in 1948, and that the Arab squatters are refusing to pay rent for homes they illegally occupy. No legitimate human rights organization would omit these facts.''

Menken also faulted the report for referring to Israel's 1967 ''military occupation'' while overlooking that ''Jews were returning to land from which they were ethnically cleansed by the Jordanian and Egyptian armies, and that the Arab armies' declared intent was not merely to destroy the country but to massacre its Jewish inhabitants.''

''The report similarly omits that Hamas is recognized by the U.S. and the European Union as a terrorist organization, and that it has antisemitic genocide written into its charter,'' he added. ''No legitimate human rights organization would omit these facts, either.''

Lastly, Menken faulted the report for using the term the ''Palestinian people'' in a way that deliberately excludes Jews.

''As used in the report, even the dozens of references to the 'Palestinian people' are antisemitic: they intermix all the diverse backgrounds of those whose families ever resided in British Mandatory Palestine, except Jews,'' the rabbi said. ''Such a concocted notion of 'peoplehood,' one defined only by the ethnicity it excludes, demonstrates obvious bigotry.''

''This report provides further proof that Amnesty International is not a human rights organization at all, but an antisemitic hate group, and anyone reading this report will be subjected to a litany of shameless lies,'' Menken said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., called for President Joe Biden and the United States' international partners to ''denounce'' the report.

''Amnesty International labeling Israel – a steadfast, strategic ally committed to the values of democracy & freedom – an apartheid state is dangerous, ill-founded and unfair,” Boozman wrote.

In its response to the report, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America observed that Amnesty quoted former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of context to twist his words.

The group also criticized the report for only referencing bombings, suicide attacks or stabbings against Israelis to set up ''criticism of Israel's efforts to defend its civilians against terrorist attacks.''