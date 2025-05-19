WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jet | qatar | poll | gift | donald trump

Poll: Most Voters Troubled by Trump's Gift Jet

By    |   Monday, 19 May 2025 03:52 PM EDT

According to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday, 62% of U.S. voters say they are concerned about President Donald Trump's acceptance of a Qatari jet plane.

Qatar offered to gift Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 that the U.S. could use as Air Force One while new versions of the plane are under construction by Boeing.

Trump has defended the idea as a fiscally smart move for the United States. But his critics have questioned what would amount to a president accepting a valuable gift from a foreign government, calling it "naked corruption" and "a grave national security threat."

The poll, conducted May 14-15 among 1,903 registered voters, found that 62% of voters said the gift "raises ethical concerns about corruption," while 35% said the gift is "a win for the U.S."

Some Republicans also have raised concerns about the jet.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday said the pending transfer of the jet "detracts from" what he saw as Trump's "largely successful" recent Middle East trip and "gives the appearance of a conflict of interest."

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that Trump should turn down the gift, citing national security concerns.

"Qatar has a long history of playing both sides," Pence told NBC's "Meet the Press." "The very idea that we would accept an Air Force One from Qatar, I think, is inconsistent with our security, with our intelligence needs ... I think it's just a bad idea, and my hope is the president will think better of it."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
According to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday, 62% of U.S. voters say they are concerned about President Donald Trump's acceptance of a Qatari jet plane.
jet, qatar, poll, gift, donald trump
252
2025-52-19
Monday, 19 May 2025 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved