Cisneros to Seek Recount in Texas Democrat Primary Runoff

jessica cisneros speaks at a watch party
Democrat candidate Jessica Cisneros speaks at a watch party in Laredo, Texas, on March 1. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 08:23 AM

Progressive candidate Jessica Cisneros says she will demand a recount in the Democrat primary runoff against Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, according to The Texas Tribune.

The news outlet noted she had finished 281 votes less than him.

"Our community isn't done fighting, we are filing for a recount," Cisneros said in a statement. "With just under 0.6% of the vote symbolizing such stark differences for the future in South Texas, I owe it to our community to see this through to the end."

Cuellar maintained Cisneros has no way to surpass his vote total.

"My opponent has every legal right to call for a recount though she has previously stated that she 'won't stop fighting until every vote has been counted," he said. "Well every vote has been counted. She has no path to victory and will not gain 281 votes."

In their race, abortion was a prominent issue. Cuellar is the last anti-abortion Democrat in the House.

Cisneros had been endorsed by members of the so-called "Squad," including Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., according to the Washington Examiner.

The news outlet said a runoff candidate is able to request a recount by 5 p.m. Wednesday if the margin is less than 10% of that received by their opponent.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


