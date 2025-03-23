Biden US Attorney Jessica Aber Found Dead

Jessica Aber, a former U.S. attorney in the Biden administration, was found by police dead at her Alexandria, Virginia, home on Saturday.

"This morning, at approximately 9:18 a.m., Alexandria Police responded to the 900 block of Beverley Drive for the report of an unresponsive woman. Officers located a deceased woman. Following notification of family members, the Alexandria Police Department can confirm the identity of the woman as Ms. Jessica Aber, age 43, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia," a statement from the Alexandria Police Department read.

"As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death."

Aber served in her federal prosector role from August 2021 until President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.