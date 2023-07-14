Jesse Jackson Retiring as Head of Rainbow/PUSH Coalition

Rev. Jesse Jackson will step down as president of Rainbow/PUSH, the Chicago-based civil rights organization he founded 27 years ago, reports the Chicago Crusader.

Jackson, 81, made the announcement last week ahead of the organization's annual convention, saying, "there will be a new president soon."

The civil rights icon will announce his replacement at the Rainbow/PUSH convention this weekend, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease eight years ago and ceded overseeing day-to-day operations last year.

Bishop Tavis Grant, acting national executive director of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, said Jackson's stepping down "is a natural progression to Reverend Jackson's work and legacy. Reverend Jackson has been a builder, an innovator and ahead of his time.

"He has earned the right to navigate the organization in accordance with his passion, dreams and his desires," Grant said. "We trust him."