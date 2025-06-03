Democrats Demand Noem Testify After DHS Cuffs Nadler Aide

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are demanding that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testify before Congress after a DHS officer handcuffed an aide to Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., at his Manhattan office, Axios reported.

Tensions between House Democrats and the Department of Homeland Security are escalating after a DHS officer detained an aide to Nadler last week at his district office. The incident, which involved accusations that the staff was "harboring rioters," has prompted a formal request from committee Democrats for a hearing with Noem.

"Sadly, this incident is part of a broader pattern by President Donald J. Trump and DHS of using unlawful, chaotic, and reckless tactics," Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Nadler wrote in a letter to committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

"We therefore urge you to bring the Secretary of the DHS, Kristi Noem, before our Committee immediately to answer our questions about her agency's irresponsible and dangerous actions."

According to a DHS spokesperson, the officers were at Nadler's office "to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those present." They say the aide "became verbally confrontational and physically blocked access to the office." The staffer was handcuffed and later released.

In an interview with CNN, Nadler said DHS personnel "were upset that some of my staff members were watching them grab immigrants emerging from an immigration court in the same building" and noted that staff "invited some of the observers up to my office."

Democrats say this event is not isolated and reflects a broader pattern of what they describe as heavy-handed tactics by DHS under the Trump administration, particularly in the enforcement of immigration laws.

In a related case, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was recently indicted amid allegations she helped an illegal immigrant avoid arrest in Wisconsin.

Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., is also facing prosecution after an altercation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers last month outside an ICE detention center in Newark. Both officials have denied any wrongdoing, accusing the Trump administration of seeking to intimidate public servants who interfere with its immigration agenda.

Jordan, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, has remained supportive of DHS. He and other Republican lawmakers are conducting a separate investigation of the mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, who signed an executive order requiring local agencies to log their communications with ICE. The move was intended to increase oversight of federal immigration enforcement in the city.

There is no indication whether Jordan will agree to the Democrats' request to summon Noem for testimony.