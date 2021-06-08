Psaki: VP Harris 'May' Go to Border 'We'll See'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris "may" go to the Southern border of the United States to look at the migrant crisis, "we'll see."

"About the vice president's trip, why is it that when the vice president is asked if she has plans to visit the border, she says 'we've been to the border,' even though she has not, as the vice president," Fox News' Peter Doocy asked.

"Well as the vice president she does speak for the actions of the people of the administration she certainly helps oversee. I expect that sometime she may go to the border, Peter, but as you know her focus has been on what the assignment is specifically, to work with leaders in the Northern Triangle, she's on a trip doing exactly that, doing exactly what the president asked her to do," Psaki said.

Harris has been to "Northern Triangle" countries in Latin America such as Guatemala, reportedly asking them not to have their people come to the border, but Harris has not yet been to the border.

Doocy then asked, "Her main focus is to address the root causes of migration. Did somebody decide here that it would not be helpful for her to go to the border and talk to people who just migrated here?"

According to The Post Millennial, Harris has stated that a root cause for migration is violence against members of the LGBTQ community.

"Again," Psaki responded, "I think at some point she may go to the border, we'll see. But she's in the Northern Triangle now to have discussions with leaders, with community leaders, with civil society leaders, with the embassy, about how we can work together. And obviously she's made a couple of announcements already, probably more to come before she comes back to the United States."

"You said she might go to the border," Doocy returned, "she described a trip to the border, yesterday, as a 'grand gesture.' Why?"

"Look Peter, again," Psaki added. "I think that her focus of this trip is meeting with leaders, have a discussion about how to address corruption, how to address the root causes, how to work together to address humanitarian challenges in these countries. That's exactly what she's doing on the ground and I'm sure she'll report back to the president when she returns."

