Fmr Trump Attorney Ellis Disbarred for 3 Years in Colorado

Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, has been disbarred from practicing law in Colorado for three years following her guilty plea in the 2020 Georgia election interference case brought by Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Ellis was charged alongside Trump and 17 others with violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law. She pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. She was sentenced to five years of probation, a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, along with writing an apology letter to the people of Georgia, and testifying truthfully on behalf of the prosecution.

She is one of four co-defendants to take a guilty plea. Trump and the remaining 14 co-defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Ellis was previously censured by Colorado's Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel in March 2023 for making 10 "misrepresentations on national television and on Twitter regarding the 2020 presidential election," The Hill reported.

The latest case was brought by Colorado authorities after Ellis' plea deal in Georgia. Her suspension begins July 2, according to a settlement agreement between Colorado Assistant Regulation Counsel Jacob Vos and Ellis, approved Tuesday by Colorado Supreme Court Presiding Disciplinary Judge Bryon Large.

Ellis, a Colorado native who resides in Florida, must file a petition if she wants to reinstate her Colorado law license, The Hill reported. In a letter dated May 22, Ellis said she wanted to express her "deep remorse" and acknowledged the harm her misconduct caused.

"I do not do this as a political calculation, out of anger toward my former client, or for any other ways some may try to undermine or discredit my statement here, which is simply this: I am choosing to take responsibility for my actions and my association with the harm caused to this nation by the post-election activities of 2020 on behalf of then-President Donald Trump," Ellis wrote, according to The Hill. "I was wrong to be involved."

Newsmax reached out to Ellis' attorney John Richilano for comment, but he told The Denver Post on Tuesday that "unlike others in the Trump orbit, she stepped forward and took responsibility and told the truth."

"She did this at considerable personal cost," he said, "having received threatening emails, texts, and tweets, also of the obscene variety. … She gratefully accepted suspension of her license understanding her role and realizing, after the fact, that there was a lot of untruths being advanced on behalf of the former president."