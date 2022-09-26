Jen Psaki: Democrats Know 'They Will Lose' If Midterms Are About Biden

Democrats understand "they will lose" the midterms if November's election is a referendum on President Joe Biden, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki on Sunday said Republicans will be able to exploit Democrats' failures with crime and the economy, while claiming her party has an advantage when it comes to "extremism."

"Look, I think that Democrats, if the election is about who is the most extreme, as we saw, you know, [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy touch on there with [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene [R-Ga.], I'll say her name, sitting over his left side, then they're going to win," Psaki said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose, and they know that. They also know that crime is a huge vulnerability for Democrats — I would say one of the biggest vulnerabilities."

Psaki then singled out the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race between Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.

"What's been interesting to me is it's always … follow the money, and where are people spending money," she said during a roundtable discussion. "And in Pennsylvania, the Republicans have been spending millions of dollars on the air on crime ads against Fetterman because that's where they see his vulnerability.

"So, yes, the economy is hanging over everything, but you have [to] look at state-by-state factors, and crime is a huge issue in the Pennsylvania race."

The former White House press secretary added that Biden needs to get down and dirty while campaigning.

"The gloves are off. He's got to maintain control of at least one house of Congress," she said.

A "clear" majority (56%) of Biden's own Democratic Party registered voters want the party to nominate a new candidate in the 2024 presidential election, according to the latest poll by The Washington Post/ABC News.

Psaki left the White House in the spring and took a job at MSNBC with plans to host a show starting next year.

She was replaced as press secretary by Karine Jean-Pierre, who, in the past, had taken to social media to express election denials concerning notable Republican election wins.