Jeffries Slams Eviction of Pelosi, Hoyer From Capitol Offices

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Friday denounced the Republican Party for removing two veteran Democrats from their Capitol offices.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Jeffries characterized the move to evict former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Minority Whip Steny Hoyer from their offices as "petty, partisan, and petulant," The Hill reported.

On Tuesday, Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., directed Pelosi to vacate her office by Wednesday, facilitating his takeover of the space. Pelosi was in California at the time for the funeral of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

On Wednesday, McHenry displaced Hoyer from his office.

Two GOP sources told CNN that former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was the driving force behind McHenry's decision to evict Pelosi and Hoyer.

Jeffries addressed the situation in his op-ed, writing that "things further deteriorated" after McCarthy was ousted.

"Less than two hours after the speakership was vacated upon a motion brought by a member of the GOP conference, House Republicans ordered Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former majority leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) to 'vacate' their hideaway offices in the Capitol," Jeffries wrote. "The decision to strip Speaker Emerita Pelosi and Leader Hoyer of office space was petty, partisan, and petulant."

"House Republicans have lashed out at historic public servants and tried to shift blame for the failed Republican strategy of appeasement," he continued.