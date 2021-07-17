Dozens of Documents Unsealed in Ghislaine Maxwell Case

Dozens of court documents from Ghislaine Maxwell's court case were unsealed after the alleged madam of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein lost the battle to keep them hidden.

The 52 documents, opened overnight, relate primarily to a defamation case from one of Epstein and Maxwell's most outspoken accusers – Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The documents show Giuffre's lawyer skewering Maxwell over her "convenient and near-total amnesia" relating to critical questions that would tie her to Epstein's "abuse," according to the New York Post.

Maxwell's "extraordinary lack of memory about her involvement in the abuse," Giuffre lawyer's states in the documents, gives "further proof of malice."

"For instance, [Maxwell] cannot even recall a single flight on Epstein's private jet with Ms. Giuffre, even though flight logs show that [Maxwell] had 23 flights with Ms. Giuffre while Ms. Giuffre was underage," the lawyer stated.

According to one statement in the documents, Maxwell was also ridiculed because she "could not recall the circumstances under which a photo was taken of her, Giuffre." But it is unclear if that statement refers to a now-notorious picture of Maxwell standing behind Giuffre, grinning, as Prince Andrew hugs the then-teenager.

"Based on [Maxwell's] convenient and near-total amnesia about documented incriminating events alone, a reasonable jury could find that she acted deliberately and maliciously when she arranged for false and defamatory statements about Ms. Giuffre to be transmitted literally around the globe," the lawyer added about Maxwell calling their client a liar.

Additionally, part of the documents includes an explosive deposition from Rinaldo Rizzo, a chef who worked under hedge-fund manager Glenn Dubin. Rizzo claims Epstein and Maxwell brought a disoriented 15-year-old into Dubin's home.

Rizzo said he saw the girl left alone on a barstool while he and his wife cooked the evening meal.

"She proceeds to tell my wife and I that… 'I was on an island, I was on the island and there was Ghislaine'" and another woman. "She said, 'They asked me for sex, I said no,'" Rizzo maintained.

"And she is just rambling … And she says, 'Yes, I was on [Epstein's private] island, I don't know how I got from the island to here,'" Rizzo added.

"And I said this is nuts," Rizzo added. The girl continued, stating she didn't have a phone, and "Ghislaine took" her passport.

"At that point, she said that she was threatened … She says, 'Yes, I was threatened by Ghislaine,'" he stated.

Maxwell's trial is now slated for November after being moved from its original time in July. Other reports have come out detailing former President Bill Clinton's trips on Epstein's 727 plane dubbed the "Lolita Express." According to the Daily Mail, one trip involved him and Maxwell traveling to India in promotion of Clinton's philanthropic work to lower the cost of AIDS drugs. Additionally, it was stated that Maxwell was a part of the official Clinton party and even stayed in the same hotel as the president.

On Sunday, Giuffre tweeted, in light of Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska unsealing the documents that "finally we are getting some transparency. There is hope. We must maintain vigilant in order for the truth to see the light of day."