Questions Swirling Around Legitimacy of Epstein Prison Video

A report focused on a prison video of former Wall Street financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has raised questions about its legitimacy.

Newsweek reported that the electronic and forensic review of the video shows it had probably been altered.

The video was released by the Department of Justice from an area inside Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, the night before prison officials claimed Epstein had killed himself.

The investigation was managed by WIRED and included several video processing experts. The report said the video released by the government had been "assembled from at least two source clips," indicating it had been modified.

However, WIRED said about the investigation: "There is no evidence the footage was deceptively manipulated, but ambiguities around how the video was processed may further fuel conspiracy theories about Epstein's death.

Newsweek reported that the FBI simply declined to comment, and attempts to contact several additional federal offices had so far not been returned.

The White House slammed "baseless" reports Friday that FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino are weighing resignation if Attorney General Pam Bondi keeps her job as the fallout grows from a memo that determined Epstein was not murdered and did not have a client list or blackmailed powerful people.