Epstein Survivors Sue DOJ, Google Over Data Leak

A group of Jeffrey Epstein survivors filed a class-action lawsuit against the Trump administration and Google, alleging that personal information was exposed in records tied to the convicted sex offender.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, centers on documents released over the past several months that plaintiffs say revealed sensitive identifying details. The survivors argue the Justice Department put speed ahead of protecting victims' privacy.

"The United States, acting through the DOJ, made a deliberate policy choice to prioritize rapid, large-volume disclosure over protection of Epstein survivors' privacy," the plaintiffs said, adding that the Justice Department "outed approximately 100 survivors of the convicted sexual predator, publishing their private information and identifying them to the world."

Although the government later removed identifying details from the public files, the lawsuit says the information continues to circulate online.

According to the complaint, "online entities like Google continuously republish it, refusing victims' pleas to take it down." The plaintiffs said their personal information still appears in search results and AI-generated content.

"Survivors now face renewed trauma. Strangers call them, email them, threaten their physical safety, and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are, in reality, Epstein's victims," the complaint reads.

In a Feb. 2 letter to Judges Richard Berman and Paul Engelmayer in the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said the Justice Department was "in the process" of removing documents containing "victim-identifying information."

"The Department has worked all hours through the weekend from the point when the first victim-related concerns were raised," the letter said. "The Department now has taken down several thousands of documents and media that may have inadvertently included victim-identifying information due to various factors, including technical or human error."

The letter added that the Justice Department was "continuously evaluating its processes and making further enhancements as necessary" while complying with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in November.

The plaintiffs are seeking minimum damages of $1,000 per survivor from the Justice Department, along with punitive damages against Google "in amounts sufficient to punish and deter."

They also asked the court to order Google to immediately and permanently remove the survivors' personal information, arguing the company has the technological capability to do so.

"Google's refusal to use such tools in this case shows its conduct is reckless," in "disregard for the wellbeing of Plaintiff and other victims, and willful," the lawsuit says.

"No survivor of sexual abuse should have to live in fear that a stranger can type their name into a search bar and instantly find out about their worst trauma. Yet that's exactly what happened here," Julie Erickson, one of the plaintiff attorneys, said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

"The DOJ opened the door by unlawfully disclosing victim-identifying information, and Google is holding that door wide open, even after being warned about the damage it's causing," Erickson added.

Newsmax reached out to the Justice Department and Google for comment but did not receive immediate responses.