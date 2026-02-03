Poland Probes Claims Epstein Had Ties to Moscow

Poland will investigate whether deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had ties to Russian intelligence and whether his activities posed security risks to Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday.

The Kyiv Post reported that speaking during a cabinet meeting, Tusk said a special team would be formed to examine whether Epstein's criminal network intersected with what he described as possible involvement by Russian security services.

"More and more leads, more and more information, and more and more commentary in the global press all relate to the suspicion that this unprecedented pedophilia scandal was co-organized by Russian intelligence services," Tusk said.

"I don't need to tell you how serious the increasingly likely possibility that Russian intelligence services co-organized this operation is for the security of the Polish state," he added. "This can only mean that they also possess compromising materials against many leaders still active today."

The comments follow the U.S. Justice Department's release of roughly three million documents related to Epstein, which have prompted renewed scrutiny of his international contacts and activities.

Unverified claims circulating in international media suggest Epstein may have been involved in a "kompromat" operation designed to gather compromising material on influential figures.

Russia features prominently in the documents, with President Vladimir Putin named in more than 1,000 files and Moscow referenced thousands of times.

Some records suggest Epstein maintained contacts linked to Russia even after his 2008 U.S. conviction.

The materials include emails referencing possible meetings with Putin, assistance with Russian visas and contacts described as connected to the Russian Federal Security Service.

An FBI report dated Nov. 27, 2017, cited a confidential source who claimed Epstein "was President Vladimir Putin's wealth manager," though the allegation has not been independently verified.

Reuters reported that Polish authorities will specifically examine whether Epstein's activities had any impact on Poland.

Tusk told the government meeting that the focus would be on potential involvement by Russian secret services and any resulting consequences for Polish security.

Russia has rejected the implications drawn from the document release.

In December, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the files exposed what she described as Western hypocrisy.

"Here, as I understood, were all the Western 'lecturers on life' who looked down on Russia and who lectured us about 'democracy and human rights' in interesting poses with equally interesting leisure partners," she said.

U.S. investigations into Epstein continue with former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, the former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate, reaching an agreement with House Republicans to appear before them and testify about what they know.

The agreement was reached when the Clintons were threatened with a vote of contempt of Congress.