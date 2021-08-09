×
Jeffrey Epstein Victims Fund Has Paid Out Almost $125 Million

This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. (AP)

Monday, 09 August 2021 12:30 PM

A fund set up to compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse is concluding its claims process after awarding almost $125 million to approximately 150 eligible claimants, its administrator said.

The announcement Monday comes ahead of the the second anniversary of Epstein’s Aug. 10, 2019, death in a federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The fund’s administrator, Jordana Feldman, said she wanted to approve the final awards before the anniversary.

