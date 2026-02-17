WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jeffrey epstein | epstein files | united nations | sex crimes

UN: Allegations in Epstein Files May Amount to Crimes Against Humanity

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 06:30 PM EST

Millions of files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein suggest the existence of a "global criminal enterprise" that carried out acts meeting the legal threshold of crimes against humanity, according to a panel of independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The experts said crimes outlined in documents released by the Department of Justice were committed against a backdrop of supremacist beliefs, racism, corruption, and extreme misogyny.

The crimes, they said, showed a commodification and dehumanization of women and girls.

"So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls, that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity," the experts said in a statement.

The experts said the allegations contained in the files require an independent, thorough, and impartial investigation, and said inquiries should also be launched into how it was possible for such crimes to be committed for so long.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A law, approved by Congress with broad bipartisan support in November, requires all Epstein-related files to be made public.

The U.N. experts raised concerns about "serious compliance failures and botched redactions" that exposed sensitive victim information. More than 1,200 accusers were identified in the documents that have been released so far.

"The reluctance to fully disclose information or broaden investigations, has left many survivors feeling retraumatized and subjected to what they describe as 'institutional gaslighting,'" the experts said.

The Justice Department's release of documents has revealed Epstein's ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business — both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges, including soliciting an underage girl.

Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell in 2019 after being arrested again on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. His death was ruled a suicide.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Millions of files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein suggest the existence of a "global criminal enterprise" that carried out acts meeting the legal threshold of crimes against humanity, according to a panel of independent experts appointed by the U.N.
jeffrey epstein, epstein files, united nations, sex crimes
317
2026-30-17
Tuesday, 17 February 2026 06:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved