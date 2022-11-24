Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Sue Banks, Claim They Assisted Sex Trafficking

Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have reportedly been sued by the women who accused the late Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, claiming the banks enabled and financially profited from Epstein's alleged sex-trafficking operations.

The two separate lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Thursday.

The claims, submitted by anonymous plaintiffs, allege that JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank benefited from "assisting, supporting, facilitating, and otherwise providing the most critical service for the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking organization to successfully rape, sexually assault, and coercively sex traffic" the women — despite knowing about Epstein's questionable business dealings.

Also, both filings argue the banks knew "they would earn millions of dollars" from facilitating Epstein and ultimately "chose profit over following the law."

In addition, the lawsuit maintains that Epstein "couldn't have kept up his sex trafficking" operations without "the assistance and complicity" of a financial institution.

The groups also contend that Epstein's relationship with the powerful banks provided him both "special treatment" from other entities and the "appearance of legitimacy," according to the legal filing.

Deutsche Bank offered a one-sentence statement to The Hill: "We believe this claim lacks merit and will present our arguments in court."

On Thursday, the state of New York opened up a one-year window for the Adult Survivors Act, which "waives the usual statute of limitations deadlines for filing sex-crime lawsuits to allow survivors to file claims on old cases, as long as they were above 18 when the alleged crime occurred."

As Newsmax noted in August 2021, the Epstein victims fund paid out more than $120 million to approximately 135 individuals around that time.

The Epstein Victims' Compensation Program (EVCP), which launched in June 2020, has been operating independently of Epstein's estate.

Back then, the EVCP estimated that 92% of 150 eligible applicants had accepted what was offered by the fund's supervisors.

In August 2019, Epstein died in prison before his sex-trafficking charges went to trial.

And earlier this year, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime associate, was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years for grooming young girls for Epstein to allegedly abuse — with many of the girls reportedly being as young as 14 when the abuse began.