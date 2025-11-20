Fmr Aide to Rep. Van Drew Charged With Staging Attack

A New Jersey woman who previously worked as a staffer for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., has been charged after federal investigators said she staged what she called a politically motivated attack on herself.

Natalie Greene, 26, is charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and making false statements to federal law enforcement, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Greene and another woman called 911 on July 23 and said that three men had assaulted them along a trail at a New Jersey nature preserve while shouting political insults. At the time, Greene told police the attackers referenced her former work for Van Drew.

When officers arrived, they found Greene with cuts across her face and upper body, her hands and feet zip-tied, and her shirt pulled over her head.

The words "Trump whore" were written on her stomach, while another message reading "Van Drew is racist" was carved into her back, according to the complaint.

Greene told investigators the attackers beat her, threatened her with a gun, and used a sharp object to cut her.

Authorities later concluded, however, that her injuries were self-inflicted.

Prosecutors allege Greene paid a scarification artist to produce the wounds in a pattern she had directed ahead of time.

Black zip ties matching those used on her were discovered in her car, and investigators found that the alleged co-conspirator's phone had been used days earlier to search for "zip ties near me."

A spokesperson for Van Drew said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by today's news, and while Natalie is no longer associated with the Congressman's government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her. We hope she's getting the care she needs."

An attorney for Greene said in a statement: "At the age of 26, my client served her community working full time to assist the constituents of the Congressman with loyalty and fidelity. She did that while being a full-time student.

"Under the law, she is presumed innocent and reserves all of her defenses for presentation in a court of law."

Greene was released after signing a written promise to appear in court.