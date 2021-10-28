Trump DOJ Official Breaks Ties With Lawyer Before Jan. 6 Testimony

A former Trump administration Justice Department official who backed then-President Donald Trump's allegations of widespread voter fraud has broken ties with his attorney before Friday's Jan. 6 Select Committee testimony.

Politico reported it was unclear whether Jeff Clark's change in representation might affect his appearance via subpoena by the committee, which was not opposed by the former president.

Clark was the assistant attorney general for the Environment and Natural Resources Division when he was rumored to be a candidate to become Trump's acting attorney general during the presidential transition before the Jan. 6 Electoral College certification in Congress.

Clark has severed ties with Washington attorney Robert Driscoll for unknown reasons, according to sources, but neither party has responded to Politico's request for comment.

Trump has reportedly sent a letter to Clark and other DOJ officials vowing to not block them from testifying before the Jan. 6 Select Committee on the events related to, before, during, or after Jan. 6.

A Senate committee report last week showed Clark championed Trump's allegations of voter fraud and clashed with Justice Department superiors, which reportedly led to the rumor of Clark being a candidate for acting attorney general.

"The Select Committee's investigation has revealed credible evidence that you attempted to involve the Department of Justice in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power," Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote in the subpoena to Clark earlier this year.