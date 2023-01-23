×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeff bezos | washington post | washington commanders

Report: Bezos May Sell Washington Post to Buy NFL's Commanders

Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 23 January 2023 02:30 PM EST

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, may sell the newspaper The Washington Post in order to buy the NFL team the Washington Commanders, according to a new report from the New York Post.

Sources told the New York Post that Bezos, who purchased The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million, is looking to sell the newspaper in order to buy the Commanders, the team owned by Dan Snyder who has reportedly been unhappy with the newspaper's series of stories exposing the team's allegedly toxic workplace.

"I think Bezos' people could go to Dan and say as a gesture of goodwill, We are selling the paper," one source, who was unnamed but described as being close to the situation, told the New York Post. "I think that would go a long way with Dan."

A spokesperson for Bezos and The Washington Post said that the newspaper is not up for sale. A spokesperson for the Commanders previously told Front Office Sports that "we are not commenting on anything related to a potential transaction."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, may sell the newspaper The Washington Post in order to buy the NFL team the Washington Commanders, according to a new report from the New York Post.
jeff bezos, washington post, washington commanders
175
2023-30-23
Monday, 23 January 2023 02:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved