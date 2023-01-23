Report: Bezos May Sell Washington Post to Buy NFL's Commanders

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, may sell the newspaper The Washington Post in order to buy the NFL team the Washington Commanders, according to a new report from the New York Post.

Sources told the New York Post that Bezos, who purchased The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million, is looking to sell the newspaper in order to buy the Commanders, the team owned by Dan Snyder who has reportedly been unhappy with the newspaper's series of stories exposing the team's allegedly toxic workplace.

"I think Bezos' people could go to Dan and say as a gesture of goodwill, We are selling the paper," one source, who was unnamed but described as being close to the situation, told the New York Post. "I think that would go a long way with Dan."

A spokesperson for Bezos and The Washington Post said that the newspaper is not up for sale. A spokesperson for the Commanders previously told Front Office Sports that "we are not commenting on anything related to a potential transaction."