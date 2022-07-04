Bezos Blasts Biden Gas Price Tweet: 'Misdirection' or 'Deep Misunderstanding'

President Joe Biden's call for gas stations to bring down prices amid supply shortages and rising inflation was derided as tone deaf by none other than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this," Bezos tweeted Saturday. "It's either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."

Bezos, the world's third-richest person, has been champion of the left, but Biden's tweet imploring gas stations to control the price the gasoline drew his attention.

"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: This is a time of war and global peril," Biden tweeted earlier Saturday. "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who has struggled to answer questions during the daily press briefings – often flipping through her binder only to say she has nothing to say to certain issues – took a shot back at Bezos on Sunday.

"Oil prices have dropped by about $15 over the past month, but prices at the pump have barely come down," she tweeted. "That's not 'basic market dynamics.' It's a market that is failing the American consumer."

The U.S. Oil & Gas Association advocacy group shot back at Biden's tweet, too, mocking the "intern" who posted Biden's tweet.

"Working on it Mr. President," the USGA tweeted Sunday. In the meantime - have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester..."