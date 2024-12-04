WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeff bezos | donald trump | administration | optimistic | regulations | media bias

'Optimistic' Bezos Wants to Help Cost Cutting

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 09:13 PM EST

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday he is "optimistic" about President-elect Donald Trump's second term and expressed some excitement about potential regulatory cutbacks in the coming years.

"I'm actually very optimistic this time around," Bezos said on stage during a wide-ranging interview at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York. "He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I'm going to help him."

"We do have too many regulations in this country," Bezos added.

The comments follow Bezos' October decision to prohibit The Washington Post, which he owns, from endorsing a presidential candidate, a move that led to tens of thousands of people canceling their subscriptions and protests from journalists with a deep history at the newspaper.

At the time, Bezos wrote in an op-ed in the newspaper saying editorial endorsements create a perception of bias at a time when many Americans don't believe the media, and do nothing to tip the scales of an election.

On Wednesday, he said he would try to talk Trump "out of the idea" that the press is the enemy.

"You've probably grown in the last eight years," he said to journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin. "He has, too. This is not the case. The press is not the enemy."

Trump had railed against Bezos and his companies, including Amazon and The Washington Post, during his first term. In 2019, Amazon argued in a court case that Trump's bias against the company harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract. The Biden administration later pursued a contract with both Amazon and Microsoft.

In another part of the interview, Bezos said he doesn't expect Elon Musk, who has been tasked with cutting regulations in the upcoming Trump term, to use his power to hurt his business competitors. Bezos owns Blue Origin, a rival to Musk's SpaceX.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday he is "optimistic" about President-elect Donald Trump's second term and expressed some excitement about potential regulatory cutbacks in the coming years.
jeff bezos, donald trump, administration, optimistic, regulations, media bias
313
2024-13-04
Wednesday, 04 December 2024 09:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved