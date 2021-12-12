Bezos Slammed for Touting Blue Origin Success After Amazon Warehouse Collapse

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday issued a statement about a deadly collapse at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after he was criticized for celebrating Blue Origin's space flight success hours earlier, Insider reports.

At least six workers have died so far in the accident, and an unknown number are missing after a torrential storm blew through the town of Edwardsville, Illinois.

"The news from Edwardsville is tragic," Bezos posted on Twitter after 9 p.m. ET. "We're heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.

"All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through the crisis. We extend our fullest gratitude to all the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site."

Bezos earlier in the day took to Instagram to celebrate Blue Origin's successful flight to space and back.

"Happy crew this morning in the training center...," Bezos captioned to a picture of himself and six others in blue jumpsuits.

However, several hours later, Bezos wrote on Twitter that "the news from Edwardsville is tragic. We're heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones."

"All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis," he added.