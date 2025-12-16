WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jeanine pirro | police data | washington d.c. | metro police department | chief pamela smith

Pirro Won't Charge Metro D.C. Police Over 'Manipulated' Data

By    |   Tuesday, 16 December 2025 10:44 PM EST

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, says her office has determined that Washington's Metropolitan Police Department manipulated crime statistics but concluded the conduct does not warrant criminal charges.

Pirro's findings follow the House Oversight Committee's report that accused MPD leadership of deliberately altering crime data to make public safety conditions appear better than they were.

The committee's interim report, based on interviews with eight senior MPD commanders, alleged that Police Chief Pamela Smith fostered what lawmakers described as a "toxic management culture" and oversaw the manipulation of crime statistics.

Smith announced last week that she would resign effective Dec. 31.

In a statement released Monday, Pirro said the U.S. Attorney's Office launched its own investigation into what it described as the department's "deflation" of crime data. That review included nearly 6,000 police reports and interviews with more than 50 witnesses.

"After a thorough review, it is evident that a significant number of reports were misclassified, making crime appear artificially lower than it actually was," Pirro said.

Pirro added that the findings show crime in the nation's capital had been higher than publicly reported, underscoring the effectiveness of President Donald Trump's law-and-order policies.

"The uncovering of these manipulated crime statistics makes clear that President Trump has reduced crime even more than originally thought," Pirro said. "Because crimes were actually higher than reported, his crime-fighting efforts have delivered even greater safety to the people of the District."

Despite the scope of the misreporting, Pirro said her office determined the conduct did not rise to the level of a prosecutable offense under federal law.

"The conduct here does not rise to the level of a criminal charge," she said, adding that responsibility now falls to department leaders to address the problem internally.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, says her office has determined that Washington's Metropolitan Police Department manipulated crime statistics but concluded the conduct does not warrant criminal charges.
jeanine pirro, police data, washington d.c., metro police department, chief pamela smith
292
2025-44-16
Tuesday, 16 December 2025 10:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved