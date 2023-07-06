Reporter: What Would Bar Someone From Bringing Anthrax Into WH?

A journalist on Thursday asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre whether the Secret Service would review its security protocol after agents discovered cocaine in a cubby near the White House West Executive entrance and what would prevent someone from bringing in anthrax "or something that's not magnetic."

"I totally understand the question, but it is under investigation," Jean-Pierre told CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang during a press briefing Wednesday.

"We're going to get to the bottom to exactly what happened — the Secret Service will, not us. And so, we're going to let the Secret Service do their job.

"I'm just not going to get ahead of it or — or when [it] changes. We just have to let the Secret Service do their job, which they are," she added.

NBC earlier Thursday reported that officials investigating the bag of cocaine found in the White House were now saying that the substance was not found in a cubby near the formal West Wing lobby, but in one near the White House West Executive entrance.

Jean-Pierre declined to specify where the cocaine was found.

"This is a heavily, heavily trafficked — heavily traveled, to be more accurate — area of the campus of the White House," she said. "It is where visitors to the West Wing come through."

A law enforcement official familiar with a probe told Politico that the culprit responsible is unlikely to be uncovered.

"Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught," the official said. "It's a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time."