WH Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Ripped for Saying Border Not Open

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is being blasted for saying the United States-Mexico border is not "open" and that dangerous misinformation was being spread to "vulnerable migrants."

Jean-Pierre's comments came Monday, in an attempt to ward off critical reports about Title 42, which was slated to end Wednesday until the Supreme Court intervened, the Washington Examiner reported.

"I want to be very clear here," Jean-Pierre said at a Monday press briefing. "The fact is that the removal of Title 42 does not mean the border is open. Anyone who suggests otherwise is simply doing the work of these smugglers who, again, are spreading misinformation, which is very dangerous."

Jean-Pierre added, "We know smugglers will try to spread misinformation to take advantage of these vulnerable migrants."

While linking to a video of the press secretary's remarks, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted that Jean-Pierre was telling a "bold-faced lie."

Also, conservative talk show host Buck Sexton, said in a tweet: "The only people who think the southern border isn't 'open' are White House officials and regime media propagandists."

And Joe Concha, a columnist for The Hill observed: "KJP continues an epic run as WHPS [White House press secretary]."

Back in 2020, Title 42 was implemented by former President Donald Trump to turn away migrants at the southern border, due to the health concerns of the global coronavirus pandemic.