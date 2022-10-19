JD Vance: We're Sick Of' the 'Desperate' Attacks on My Bi-Racial Family

Ohio GOP Senate-nominee J.D. Vance reached a boiling point over attacks from the left and a loyal ally of his opponent in the Cleveland media, calling out racist and "desperate" attacks from Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on his bi-racial family.

"This is disgusting; here's exactly what happens when the media and people like Tim Ryan accuse me of engaging the Great Replacement Theory — I'll tell you exactly what happens, Tim — what happens is my own children, my bi-racial children get attacked by scumbags online and in person because you are so desperate for political power that you'll accuse me, the father of three beautiful bi-racial babies, of engaging in racism?" Vance said in Monday night's debate, referring to political attacks from Ryan and The Cleveland Plain Dealer cartoonist.

"We are sick of it. You can believe in a border without being a racist. You can believe in the country without being a racist."

Vance's rebuke, hailed by Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter, comes after the cartoonist Jeff Darcy — who openly supports Ryan campaign, along with the Plain Dealer, which endorsed Ryan in the race — published a political cartoon called out on social media.

"The Cleveland Plain Dealer, which endorsed Tim Ryan over the weekend, just published a pretty outrageous cartoon mocking JD Vance's wife, a second generation Indian-American," Mary Marg Olohan tweeted with the cartoon.

Darcy attempted to boost Ryan by suggesting he is a Guardians fan, while using Ryan's talking points attacking Vance and his Indian-American wife Usha Vance for having spent time in San Francisco.

Ryan attempted to claim Vance was "pedaling" racism through The Great Replacement Theory, which suggests those against open borders are fearful of losing power of their race.

"And this just shows how desperate this guy is for political power," Vance said of Ryan at Monday's debate. "I know you've been in office for 20 years, Tim, and I know it's a sweet gig, but you're so desperate to not have a real job, you'll slander me and slander my family. It's disgraceful."

Vance's chief strategist Jai Chabria said the cartoon "explicitly encourages bigotry."

"I'm a first generation Indian American and my immigrant parents taught me to love this country as much as they do, which is why I've never been one to bring race into the conversation," Chabria's statement read. "However, The Cleveland Plain Dealer's woke editors published a cartoon that explicitly encourages bigotry against Indian women by perpetuating a stereotype.

"Tim should step up and condemn their actions immediately, or perhaps this racism is OK because it's against a Republican."