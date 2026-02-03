WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jd vance | social media | jerry nadler | shooting | federal agents | justified

Vance Slams Rep. Nadler for Justifying Shooting Agents

By    |   Tuesday, 03 February 2026 07:26 PM EST

Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday assailed Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., after Nadler suggested people could be justified in shooting a federal agent if they believed they were being kidnapped by "masked hoodlums."

Vance called Nadler's behavior "despicable."

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Nadler argued that attacks on U.S. citizens were the country's most pressing issue.

"What is the major problem in our country today is the fascism in our streets; the attacks on American citizens by masked hoodlums. If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped; you'd be justified in shooting the person to protect yourself," Nadler said.

Vance responded to the retiring Democrat's words in a post on X.

"Jerry Nadler is one of the highest ranking Democrats in the House of Representatives and he is openly calling for people to shoot federal law enforcement.

"This is despicable behavior from an elected official and I'm sure the leftwing media will cover it extensively," Vance wrote.

Nadler continued his remarks.

"We see people being shot, for what? For driving a car?" he said.

The comments followed recent fatal encounters involving federal agents.

Federal authorities say Renee Good was shot and killed last month by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent after driving off in her vehicle to avoid being arrested on suspicion of obstruction of an immigration operation.

They added that Good had been using her car to block federal agents on a residential street. Officials said she hit the agent, prompting him to fire in self-defense.

Others dispute the federal government's account of the events that preceded Good's death.

Weeks later, Alex Pretti was shot and killed while interfering in an ICE operation in Minneapolis, leading some Democrats to call for the agency's abolition.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday assailed Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., after Nadler suggested people could be justified in shooting a federal agent if they believed they were being kidnapped by "masked hoodlums."
jd vance, social media, jerry nadler, shooting, federal agents, justified
294
2026-26-03
Tuesday, 03 February 2026 07:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved