J.D. Vance: Target Waging War on Customers

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, criticized Target for its LGBTQ+ Pride Month collection on Friday, saying the company has "decided to wage war" on its loyal customers.

"Target could have decided to stay out of the culture wars, instead it decided to wage war on a large share of its customer base," Vance tweeted. "I no longer shop at Target, and it seems many families are doing the same."

The senator retweeted a post by journalist Benny Johnson stating, "Target stock has just COLLAPSED to its lowest trading value in a YEAR with no end in sight."

As of 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, Google Finance reported that the stock price was down 7.9% over the past five days. It also closed earlier in the day at 4 p.m., down 1.29% from Thursday.

Vance was not the only Republican lawmaker calling for a boycott of Target, citing the company's statement earlier this week that it was forced to take down LGBTQ+ pride items in some locations due to "threats" directed at workers.

"Why support woke corporations that hate you?" tweeted Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. "Target won't be getting another dollar from me."

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, whose group holds the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, also spoke out against the company.

Target "is responsible for pushing satanic messaging and gender ideology onto our children," Schlapp wrote. "Yesterday, @CPAC wrote a letter to Target's CEO & Board of Directors putting them on notice.

"We won't let them sexualize children and destroy the American Family," he added.

Target said on Wednesday that it would pull some of its merchandise over the threats, which it said involved customers knocking down Pride displays.

"Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior," the company said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.