VP Vance: 'We're in a Good Place' With Megabill

Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday "we're in a good place" on Congress approving the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" before the Fourth of July recess.

The Senate is putting its stamp on the reconciliation budget bill that narrowly passed the House last month. It's the signature legislation of President Donald Trump' second term and includes making permanent his 2017 tax cuts, while boosting spending for immigration enforcement and border security, defense, and domestic energy production.

"I can't make any promises … I can't predict the future, but I do think that we're in a good place to get this done by the July 4 recess," Vance told reporters Tuesday as he left a closed-door lunch with GOP senators at the Capitol, Politico reported.

Vance said he met Monday with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is concerned about potential cuts to Medicaid, including the Senate's proposal to reduce the provider tax several states use to fund their Medicaid programs.

"She's got some concerns," Vance said, according to Politico. "And other folks have concerns. You just have to work through them. You have to identify, What are the ways that we can address those concerns? If we can't address that concern in your preferred way, is there another way that we can fix it that's just part of the legislative process?"

Vance said there was broad agreement among GOP lawmakers over blocking illegal immigrants from accessing Medicaid, along with those who choose not to work. He said negotiations will focus on senators with concerns about further changes.

"They're all very confident we're eventually going to get there," Vance said.

As Vance left the meeting, he huddled with Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who also attended the lunch.

Vance said he was "gratified and optimistic" by what he heard from GOP senators who are racing to resolve major policy disputes over Medicaid and tax incentives after the Senate Finance Committee released proposed changes Monday night.