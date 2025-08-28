Vance: Milwaukee, Chicago Should Invite D.C.-Style Federal Assist on Crime

Vice President JD Vance promoted President Donald Trump's agenda Thursday, urging other cities like Chicago and Milwaukee to request federal assistance in tackling crime.

Speaking at a steel facility in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Vance highlighted Trump's weekslong federal takeover of Washington, D.C.'s police department and other institutions, including Union Station, where he recently met with National Guard troops.

"We want you to be able to walk down a city street in broad daylight without getting mugged," he told the crowd. "We want you to be able to take your family out for a nice meal wherever you want to without the fear of violence and criminals, whether they're domestic criminals or international drug cartels." Vance said that could include Chicago and Milwaukee.

"We would love to come and help the people of Milwaukee but the president of the United States has said he wants to be asked," he said. "We would love to come in and lock up those violent criminals."

President Trump announced earlier in the month that Washington, D.C.'s police would be put under federal control and National Guard troops have been deployed after a public safety emergency. Using temporary powers from the Home Rule Act of 1973, the president can oversee the police for up to 30 days, but any extension would need congressional approval or a legal amendment.

In addition to Washington, D.C., the Trump administration is planning to send National Guard troops to Chicago to deal with the city's epidemic of crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration. The president has also made statements hinting at the possible use of troops in New York City and Baltimore.

Vance has been making the rounds to promote the benefits of the administration's "big, beautiful bill," which was signed into law last month. Speaking to some of the high school students in the crowd and giving advice from his own marriage of 11 years, Vance said, "Find yourself somebody who loves you as much as national Democrats love giving healthcare benefits to illegal immigrants."