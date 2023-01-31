Sen. Vance Says He'll Support Rep. Banks in Indiana Senate Race

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said Tuesday that he's supporting Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., in the 2024 Indiana U.S. Senate race.

Vance appeared on Hugh Hewitt's podcast the same morning Politico reported that former Indiana Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels will not be running to replace retiring Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Banks currently is the only announced GOP candidate for a race in which the Republican who emerges from the primary will be favored to win in the deep-red state.

"I'm endorsing Jim Banks, who's a dear friend and a really good guy," said Vance, who was elected to the Senate in November. "[He] was very helpful to getting us across the finish line in Ohio, so I think he'll be a great, conservative fighter for Indiana.

"I think that, obviously, Jim's moment is now. He's a younger guy. I think he knows, some ways instinctively, where the party is headed, and where it needs to go. And I think he's the right guy for the job."

Vance added that "we need new blood in Washington."

"I do think that there is this sense the millennials, the Gen X folks are getting an opportunity to really show what they're made of and that's a good thing because we need it politically," Vance told Hewitt. "We have far too many young people who are going to the left."