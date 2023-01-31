×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jd vance | jim banks | 2024 elections | indiana | senate | race

Sen. Vance Says He'll Support Rep. Banks in Indiana Senate Race

J.D. Vance gestures while speaking into a microphone
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 January 2023 10:08 AM EST

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said Tuesday that he's supporting Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., in the 2024 Indiana U.S. Senate race.

Vance appeared on Hugh Hewitt's podcast the same morning Politico reported that former Indiana Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels will not be running to replace retiring Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Banks currently is the only announced GOP candidate for a race in which the Republican who emerges from the primary will be favored to win in the deep-red state.

"I'm endorsing Jim Banks, who's a dear friend and a really good guy," said Vance, who was elected to the Senate in November. "[He] was very helpful to getting us across the finish line in Ohio, so I think he'll be a great, conservative fighter for Indiana.

"I think that, obviously, Jim's moment is now. He's a younger guy. I think he knows, some ways instinctively, where the party is headed, and where it needs to go. And I think he's the right guy for the job."

Vance added that "we need new blood in Washington."

"I do think that there is this sense the millennials, the Gen X folks are getting an opportunity to really show what they're made of and that's a good thing because we need it politically," Vance told Hewitt. "We have far too many young people who are going to the left."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said Tuesday that he's supporting Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., in the 2024 Indiana U.S. Senate race.
jd vance, jim banks, 2024 elections, indiana, senate, race
225
2023-08-31
Tuesday, 31 January 2023 10:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved