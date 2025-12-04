Vance Ties Illegal Immigration to Housing Costs as Rents Fall Again

Vice President JD Vance says the connection between illegal immigration and skyrocketing housing costs "is as clear as day."

"We are proud to be moving in the right direction. Still so much to do," Vance said in a post on X that included figures from U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner.

"6 months of ZERO illegals released into our country. 2 million illegals removed. Rents drop for the fourth straight month. Coincidence? I think not!" Turner posted.

Apartment median rents dropped 1% in November from October, and now stand at $1,367, according to Apartment List.

Additionally, rent prices are down 1.1% compared to one year ago.

"This is in line with the typical seasonal pattern of rent growth, as fewer renters are looking to move when temperatures dip and the holiday season approaches," the report stated.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 2 million illegal immigrants have left the U.S., including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported, and more than 527,000 who were deported.

Vance made similar comments recently during an appearance on Fox News, blaming expensive housing on illegal immigration.

"A lot of young people are saying housing is way too expensive. Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants," Vance said.

Illegal immigrants were "taking houses that ought, by right, go to American citizens" at a time when the country wasn't "building enough new houses to begin with," he added.

Under the Biden administration, he said, the price of a new home literally doubled in four years. It went up 100%.

"Under the Trump administration, housing and rent prices are up about 1% to 2% — actually in line with what you would like to see."

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has moved fast on campaign promises with a stack of executive actions aimed at reducing illegal immigration and tightening legal pathways tied to humanitarian relief.

The administration has prioritized large-scale enforcement operations and faster removals, leaning on ICE, Border Patrol, and cooperation with local and state agencies. Recent multi-agency raids show that posture in practice.