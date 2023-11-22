Sen. JD Vance Blasts DEI: 'Done With This S***'

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, went off on a Forbes magazine contributor who is a DEI consultancy business owner, vowing to look into whether the writer's company is receiving public funds in the state of Ohio.

Vance shared a post from Forbes magazine contributor Janice Gassam Asare, who wrote a story headlined "3 Ways To Decenter Whiteness In Your Workplace."

"I'm just done with this s***," Vance posted Wednesday on X. "It's racist and it's gross. Forbes should be ashamed of themselves for publishing it.

"The author is a 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' consultant. I've directed my staff to investigate whether her 'business' receives any public money from Ohio."

Asare is a self-described "anti-racist" Ph.D. who runs BWG Business Solutions, but Vance took exception to her story to "decenter whiteness," which critics might say sounds like a way to divide a workplace based on race.

The Biden administration — led by President Joe Biden, who promised and followed through on picking both his Vice President Kamala Harris and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson based, in part, on their being Black women — has been pushing DEI initiatives in government and education, which has raised concern from conservatives.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, running for president, is among the leaders who are against DEI, which he rebukes as "discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination."

The Supreme Court, buoyed by three constitutional contextualist conservatives brought forward by former President Donald Trump, ruled in June that race cannot be a factor in college admissions.

"This is a ruling that I have sought for the last 50 years," legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax's "National Report." "I wrote my first essay against race-based affirmative action, I think in the early 1970s, calling for affirmative action to be based on economic and social and personal characteristics, rather than on race and race alone."

Dershowitz said he has been discriminated against because he is Jewish.