Bluesky Suspends/Reinstates VP Vance's New Account

Vice President JD Vance had his Bluesky social media account temporarily suspended on Wednesday following his initial posts quoting the recent Supreme Court ruling on transgender surgeries for minors.

"Hello Bluesky, I've been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis," Vance wrote in his inaugural post on Bluesky. "So I'm thrilled to be here to engage with all of you."

In a subsequent post, Vance wrote: "To that end, I found Justice Thomas's concurrence on medical care for transgender youth quite illuminating. He argues that many of our so-called 'experts' have used bad arguments and substandard science to push experimental therapies on our youth."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a GOP-led ban in Tennessee on gender-transition procedures for children.

Bluesky, which has a platform similar to X in its functionality, was created for liberals seeking to flee X after Elon Musk's takeover. Those on the political left became disenchanted with X after Musk allowed more conservative viewpoints to be expressed without fear of being suspended.

Bluesky promptly suspended Vance's account less than 30 minutes after his first post, leaving many to suspect that the company did not want to allow a positive characterization of the Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement, the company said the brief suspension was to ensure the authenticity of the vice president's account.

"We welcome the Vice President to the conversation on Bluesky," the company told Fox News Digital, adding, "There have been many past attempts to impersonate Vice President JD Vance on Bluesky as he is a public figure, and the jd-vance-1.bsky.social account was flagged as part of that pattern by our automated systems, and temporarily suspended."

"The account was quickly reinstated within 20 minutes of the suspension, and we've also added a verified badge to help users confirm the authenticity of the profile," the statement read.