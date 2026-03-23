Vance, Netanyahu Discuss Ending Iran Conflict

Vice President JD Vance reportedly spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday about the efforts to renew war-ending negotiations with Iran.

The high-level call came as the Trump administration intensifies diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions following weeks of conflict that have rattled global markets and raised fears of a broader regional war.

According to Axios and The Times of Israel, Vance and Netanyahu discussed the framework of a potential agreement between the U.S. and Iran, including key conditions that could bring the fighting to an end.

The conversation signals close coordination between Washington and Jerusalem as negotiations, direct or indirect, begin to take shape.

President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S. envoys have been engaged in "productive" discussions with Iranian officials and claimed the two sides are aligned on several major points.

He indicated that negotiations could soon advance, potentially leading to a formal agreement.

"Very good and productive conversation," Trump said, adding that talks would continue throughout the week.

As a result of those developments, Trump announced he will temporarily hold off on planned military strikes against Iranian power infrastructure, giving diplomacy a window to succeed.

The decision helped calm jittery markets, with oil prices falling after days of volatility tied to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

Behind the scenes, multiple countries — including Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan — have reportedly been acting as intermediaries, passing messages between U.S. and Iranian officials in an effort to lay the groundwork for direct talks.

Still, uncertainty remains. Iranian leaders have publicly denied that negotiations are taking place, with some officials accusing Washington of attempting to manipulate markets and project strength.

Questions also persist about who within Iran's leadership has the authority to finalize any agreement, following recent military losses and internal instability.

An Israeli official told reporters that Jerusalem had been aware of indirect contacts but was surprised by how quickly discussions appeared to be progressing.

Israel has made clear it expects any deal to fully address Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional aggression.

Trump, however, struck an optimistic tone, suggesting a potential agreement could include commitments from Iran to halt nuclear development, scale back missile activity, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

"If they carry through with that, it will end the conflict," Trump said.

The involvement of Vance shows the importance the administration is placing on securing a deal that aligns with U.S. and Israeli security interests.

It also highlights the administration's broader strategy of combining military pressure with diplomatic outreach to force concessions from Tehran.

While a final agreement remains uncertain, the renewed push for talks and close coordination with Israel suggest the administration sees a potential opening to achieve a lasting resolution, one that could stabilize the region and reinforce American leadership on the world stage.