Vance 'Sad' Over Mission BBQ Co-Founder's Son's Army Death

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday said he was "extremely sad" to hear that Andrew Kraus, the son of Mission BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus, was one of the four Army service members who died during a training accident earlier this month.

Chief Warrant Officer Kraus, Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Cully, and Sergeants Donavon Scott and Jadalyn Good were killed on Sept. 17 in a helicopter crash near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the state of Washington.

The service members were part of an elite Army unit, the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, which specializes in nighttime operations. The training incident, which involved an MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, took place at night about 9 p.m.

"This is extremely sad. A great company and a great family. May Andrew and all of the soldiers killed rest in peace," Vance wrote on social media.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also reacted to news of Kraus' death, expressing his condolences to the family, whose restaurant chain started in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The franchise is known for its work to help charitable organizations that focus on first responders and service members.

"Dawn and I are heartbroken to hear that Andrew Kraus, the son of Mission BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus, died alongside three other service members during a flight training," Moore said. "Mission BBQ began here in Maryland, rooting their values in service and community. Our entire state mourns alongside the Kraus family."