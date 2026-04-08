Vance Team Probes $6.3 Billion in Federal Contracts

Vice President JD Vance's anti-fraud task force identified nearly $6.3 billion in federal contracts awarded to businesses suspected of being potentially fraudulent, according to administration officials.

The task force, working with the General Services Administration, is preparing to send letters to nearly 400 companies holding government contracts that officials believe may not be legitimate.

In total, 895 contracts were awarded to 392 businesses, with about $3 billion of the funds yet to be distributed, The Daily Caller reported.

The companies will have 30 days to demonstrate they have a valid physical address and are legitimate operations.

The letters will be issued by task force executive director Scott Brady and GSA Commissioner Edward Forst, who one senior administration official said he credited with helping identify the questionable contracts.

A senior administration official said most of the contracts were awarded during the Biden administration.

"The fact that these taxpayer dollars went out without verifying if the contractors and vendors were even real or lawful businesses is a disgrace and yet another example of how the previous administration flouted basic anti-fraud guardrails," a senior White House official said.

The task force was established shortly after reports highlighted alleged fraud involving several daycare centers in Minnesota that were accused of receiving funds without providing services.

Vance convened the task force for its first meeting on March 27.

Colin McDonald was sworn in April 1 as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's National Fraud Enforcement Division, a newly created unit tied to the effort.

"The Vice President's task force will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for fraud. If fraudsters are robbing hardworking Americans of their tax dollars and services, we will find them," a spokesperson for Vance said.

Vance has also said the task force plans to examine allegations of immigration fraud involving Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., though no formal charges have been announced.