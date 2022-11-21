Jay Leno Released From Burn Center After 10-Day Stay

Comedian Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center in California on Monday — 10 days after being badly burned in a gasoline fire in his Burbank home's garage.

Shared on the West Hills Hospital & Medical Center's Facebook page, Leno's first publicly released photo since the accident shows him smiling with his care team, with scarring visible on his neck and hands.

"I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement.

According to ABC News, Grossman called Leno's burns "serious" last week, but said the comedian had been up and walking around making jokes.

Leno, 72, underwent two skin graft surgeries for the second- and possibly third-degree burns on his face, chest, and hands and also received hyperbaric oxygen therapy. He will continue to receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno told Variety last week. "I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

The former "Tonight Show" host began hosting "Jay Leno's Garage" shortly after leaving his longtime late-night television gig.

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," a statement from the hospital read. "He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."