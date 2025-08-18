Trump Pick Clayton's Term as Top NYC Federal Prosecutor Extended

Monday, 18 August 2025 05:12 PM EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) — Federal judges in Manhattan on Monday extended Jay Clayton's term as the district's top federal prosecutor, as Senate Democrats block President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. attorney role from being permanently confirmed.
