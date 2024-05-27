Argentina's Milei to Meet Apple, Google, Meta CEOs in US

Argentina President Javier Milei is set to meet with top-level executives from Google, Meta and Apple during a trip to the United States this week, his spokesman Manuel Adorni said Monday.

Milei is set to travel to San Francisco late Monday and stay through Friday, during which time he is set to meet Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Timothy Cook and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.

He will also speak at the Bay Area Council's Pacific Summit and Stanford University's Hoover Institution, a think tank which promotes limited government. He will meet with Stanford President Richard Saller, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who leads the Hoover Institution.

Milei is also scheduled to meet with Hoover economists as well as investors and entrepreneurs linked to artificial intelligence.

He is set to fly back Friday night after a stopover in El Salvador, where he will attend the inauguration of the second term of President Nayib Bukele, who won a landslide re-election in February.

Milei met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Texas in April, where they discussed a variety of topics, from the need to boost declining birthrates worldwide to pursuing technological development and defending liberty.