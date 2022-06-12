Rep. Smith Warns Biden Admin: 'You Cannot Spend Your Way Out Of Inflation'

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., on Sunday accused the Biden administration of trying to spend its way out of skyrocketing inflation.

In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Smith criticized the pandemic spending plan by the administration.

"What this administration is trying to do to address inflation, they're trying to continue to rebuy the 'Build Back Broke' bill that would spend another $5 trillion. You cannot spend your way out of inflation," he said.

"This administration's more focused on implementing their progressive wish list items than worry —about what those actions do to hard working Americans," he added.

"Gas prices are only going to continue to rise because of the policies of this one-party Democrat control, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.], [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] and Joe Biden are causing. This is literally going to be about $5,000 per family this year just by increases in gas."

According to Smith, noted that inflation was 1.7% in February 2021, the first month of President Joe Biden's term.

"And what has American people got from that? They got the American rescue plan that was passed the following month that was a $2 trillion spending bill," he said. "Less than 9% of it went … to kill COVID, but 91% of it went toward random things," he charged, claiming "$400 billion to pay people not to work… $400 billion estimated in fraud, $140 million went toward luxury hotels in Florida, $17 million for a golf course, $2 million to plant trees, $783 million for checks to prisoners."

"If you're a Japanese citizen you got a $1400 stimulus check," he added. "That is why every American is paying more to put food on their tables, clothes on their backs and gas in their car, because of the Democrats' wasteful spending."