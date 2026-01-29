WATCH TV LIVE

Chaffetz Among Noem Successors Eyed by Trump Allies

By    |   Thursday, 29 January 2026 10:46 PM EST

President Donald Trump is standing by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for now, but behind the scenes, Trump allies are floating possible successors as the Department of Homeland Security faces growing political pressure, RealClearPolitics reports.

Democrats have seized on the fatal shootings of U.S. citizens in Minnesota to demand Noem's removal, but Trump publicly rejected that call.

"I think she is doing a very good job," Trump told reporters this week.

He added, however, that "I do that all the time, I shake up teams," leaving the door open to future change.

That possibility has drawn interest from several prominent Republicans. Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin are being discussed as potential replacements, RealClearPolitics reported.

A senior White House official sought to tamp down speculation, telling RCP there is "zero chance" Noem leaves soon and insisting the president "loves Kristi."

Still, the turmoil in Minnesota has complicated the picture. Tensions intensified after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in a confrontation with Border Patrol agents last weekend.

Noem said Pretti was engaged in "domestic terrorism" and was brandishing a weapon, though bystander video does not show him reaching for a gun.

Democrats led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York have threatened impeachment if Trump does not remove Noem. More than 140 House Democrats have already backed an effort calling for her ouster.

Adding to Trump's challenge, some Republicans have also criticized Noem, including Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Trump fired back at the GOP critics, dismissing them as "terrible senators" in an interview and defending Noem.

Also, White House officials caution that replacing Noem would trigger a contentious Senate confirmation fight and sideline a Cabinet member they credit with helping drive a dramatic drop in illegal border crossings.

"The results stand for themselves," one senior Trump official told RCP.

If Noem were eased out, border czar Tom Homan would be the natural replacement.

Homan has made clear his preference for focusing ICE raids on illegal aliens with criminal records, a narrower approach than others in the administration — including Noem — who favor broader deportations of all illegal aliens.

Chaffetz, a cable news contributor and former House Oversight Committee chair, has remained visible in Trump's orbit and is familiar with DHS challenges, the report said.

Youngkin brings executive experience and an immigration record as Virginia governor, though some Trump allies privately question whether he is tough enough.

Zeldin, meanwhile, is viewed as a Trump favorite due to his deregulatory push at the EPA and his crisis management.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


