Jared Kushner: American Jew 'Safer in Saudi Arabia' Right Now

Jared Kushner, the mastermind of the Trump administration Abraham Accords, is denouncing the rise in antisemitism in the U.S. amid the Hamas-supporting protests targeting American Jews.

"One of the ironies is that as an American Jew, you're safer in Saudi Arabia right now than you are at a college campus like Columbia University," Kushner told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Hamas' "really horrific" terrorist attacks should not be supported by protests, according to Kushner, who is hoping for the terrorist group's defeat amid Israel's war on Hamas.

Kushner was in Saudi Arabia this week, saying his Abraham Accords "are more important than ever."

"It was a very interesting time to be over there," Kushner said.

"What I sensed there was that there is obviously a very big discussion of what would happen with the tremendous terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas. The people of Saudi Arabia have a lot of care for the Palestinian civilians, and so they would like to see Israel accomplish the mission, to make sure Hamas could be eliminated.

"They're against terrorism in the region in general. And, quite frankly, there's a lot of enthusiasm to continue the trajectory that was set under the Trump administration — and that the Biden administration has embraced — to try and bring Israel and Saudi Arabia together."

The above reference to Columbia University refers to the antisemitic and anti-Zionist demonstrations, which have raged on in liberal activist locales throughout the country.