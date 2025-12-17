Trump, Musk Ally Isaacman Takes Helm at NASA

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman to serve as administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, ending a tumultuous nomination process and placing a Trump-aligned leader in charge of the nation's space agency as it pushes to return Americans to the moon and compete with China in space.

The Senate voted 67-30 to confirm Isaacman,, elevating the entrepreneur to lead the space agency after a high-profile, on-again, off-again nomination process that reflected internal political disputes and the administration's broader goals in space exploration, Reuters reported.

Isaacman, also a close associate of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who has twice flown to orbit on private missions, was first nominated by President Donald Trump in late 2024, only to have that nomination withdrawn in May amid a feud between the White House and Musk.

Trump renominated Isaacman in early November, and he cleared the Senate Commerce Committee before winning final approval from the full Senate.

The confirmation matters as NASA plans to accelerate its Artemis lunar program and maintain U.S. leadership in space amid growing competition from China, which has publicly targeted a crewed moon landing by the end of the decade.

During his confirmation hearings, Isaacman emphasized the urgency of returning to the moon and expanding investments in emerging propulsion technologies.

In remarks to lawmakers ahead of the vote, Isaacman said the nation faces a strategic competition in space.

"We are in a great competition with a rival that has the will and means to challenge American exceptionalism across multiple domains, including in the high ground of space," he told the Senate Commerce Committee.

"This is not the time for delay but for action, because if we fall behind, if we make a mistake, we may never catch up, and the consequences could shift the balance of power here on Earth."

Isaacman's business background includes founding the payment company Shift4 Payments and leading Polaris, a private astronaut program that has flown multiple missions through SpaceX.

His ties to the private space sector and Musk drew scrutiny from some senators during testimony, prompting questions about potential conflicts of interest and the future direction of NASA's science and exploration programs.

Senators supporting Isaacman framed his confirmation as a boost for American space leadership and competitiveness.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a statement that Isaacman's leadership would help ensure the U.S. "beats China back to the moon" as part of its long-term lunar and deep-space efforts.

Opposition in the Senate came primarily from Democrats concerned about Isaacman's private sector ties and the agency's priorities, though the final vote reflected bipartisan support.

Isaacman succeeds Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who has served as acting NASA administrator since the summer.

His confirmation marks the first Senate-approved NASA administrator in nearly a year and places a full-time leader atop the agency as it faces ambitious exploration goals tied to the Trump administration's broader space strategy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.