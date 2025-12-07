Japan Urges Trump Team to Back Takaichi as China Threatens

Japan reportedly is pressing the Trump administration to more forcefully defend Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after her warning that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could become an "existential threat" to Japan set off furious reactions from Beijing.

According to the Financial Times, Tokyo has grown frustrated that senior U.S. officials have not offered enough public backing as China escalated its rhetoric, threatened economic retaliation, and even warned Chinese citizens to avoid Japan.

Shigeo Yamada, Japan's ambassador in Washington, has asked the administration to step up visible support for Tokyo, people familiar with the diplomatic exchanges told the FT.

The dispute erupted after Takaichi said a Chinese assault on Taiwan could qualify as a "survival-threatening situation" and potentially justify Japan deploying its military.

China's response has been sharp and personal.

Reuters reported Chinese state media commentary described her remarks as "extremely malicious," called her a "troublemaker," and used crude language to warn she could "pay the price."

China's consul-general in Osaka, Xue Jian, even suggested Takaichi should be killed — a message later deleted that Tokyo called "extremely inappropriate," The Telegraph reported.

The Financial Times reported that Washington has offered limited public support so far, noting U.S. ambassador to Japan George Glass told reporters last month that Trump and his team "have her back," but little else has come from top levels.

That silence is particularly striking, analysts told the paper, given China’s intimidation tactics and the high-stakes geography: Taiwan sits close to Japanese territory, and a conflict would directly impact U.S. forces and regional shipping lanes.

Christopher Johnstone, a former senior White House official on Japan now with The Asia Group, said Takaichi delivered the clearest public statement ever by a Japanese prime minister about Japan’s obligations to the U.S. in a Taiwan contingency — and that Washington should have welcomed it, the FT reported.

Dennis Wilder, a former Asia adviser under former President George W. Bush, warned the lack of public support could rattle both Tokyo and Taipei.

Behind the scenes, the FT reported, Trump has instructed his team to avoid steps that could jeopardize a trade deal reached with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October.

U.S. officials had signaled Japan would receive a strong statement, but Tokyo was disappointed when support appeared to amount mainly to a social media post from a State Department deputy spokesperson, according to the FT.

The paper also reported that a State Department readout of a call between Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau and Japan's top foreign ministry official reaffirmed alliance commitments but did not mention China’s aggressive response.

Reuters reported that some Japanese politicians are now calling for the expulsion of the Chinese diplomat in Osaka if Beijing does not take steps to cool tensions, while Taiwan's foreign minister warned the rhetoric could inflame anti-Japanese sentiment in China.