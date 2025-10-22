Japan's New Leader to Woo Trump With Pickups, Soybeans

As Japan's new premier Sanae Takaichi got to work on Wednesday, her government began finalizing a purchase package, including U.S. pickups, soybeans and gas, to present to President Donald Trump in trade and security talks next week, two sources said.

She will not, however, commit to any new defense spending target at the meeting, which comes as Washington presses Japan and other allies to do more, said one of the sources with knowledge of the preparations.

The two leaders will sit down in Tokyo with Trump early next week, in his first visit to Japan since his re-election following an agreement by her predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, to invest as much as $550 billion in the U.S. in return for lower auto tariffs.

"The alliance with the United States is the cornerstone of Japan foreign and security policy," Takaichi said on Tuesday at her inaugural press conference as prime minister.

"It would be premature to comment on the discussions that may take place during President Trump's visit," a Japanese government spokesperson said when asked about planned purchase package and possible investments.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The sweeteners Takaichi plans to offer Trump in her first major diplomatic test include the purchase of Ford F150 pickup trucks, an idea floated by Trump, and an agreement to buy more U.S. soybeans, which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick requested in a call with his Japanese counterpart last week, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to talk to the media.

Beijing curbs of U.S. soybean imports have hurt American farmers reliant on Asian markets. In September, exports to China dropped to zero for the first time in almost seven years.

Tokyo could trim purchases of Brazilian soybeans to make room for more U.S. imports, which already account for 70% of Japan's consumption, one of the sources told Reuters.

The F150s, designed for wider U.S. roads, may be used in Japan as snow plows.

Japan also plans to buy more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), although not for now from an Alaskan pipeline project championed by Trump.

Officials will also present a list of candidate investment projects under the $550 billion deal, which both governments will review before Trump makes a final pick, the source added.

During the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race, Takaichi was the only one of the five candidates to suggest the agreement, which gives the U.S. the lion's share of returns, was unfair. After her victory she said she would honor the pact.

"Even with a one-to-nine profit split, if the risk is low, it can still make business sense," a separate Japanese government source said.

On defense the hardline conservative premier has said she wants to deepen security ties with Washington. Japan already hosts the biggest concentration of U.S. military power, including an aircraft carrier, a U.S. Marine expeditionary force and scores of fighter jets.

At next week's meeting she will signal Japan's willingness to accelerate its defense build-up beyond the 2% of GDP target set for 2027, the first source said.

Takaichi yesterday said she will instruct defense officials to review three 2022 strategy documents that underpin what is already Japan's biggest military expansion since World War Two.

Asked on Wednesday whether Japan would review the national security documents, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said: "It’s not about the amount or the ratio to GDP. What matters is the substance of our defense capabilities.”

Trump arrives in Japan on Monday and leaves Tuesday. He will also meet Emperor Naruhito.